President Rick Commons provided updates on the status of several fall events and urged the school community to take precautions against COVID-19 in an email sent Sept. 3. Commons said Back to School Day will take place virtually for middle school parents Sept. 18 and upper school parents Sept. 25. Meanwhile, the school will host the Senior Ceremony and Homecoming events in-person Sept. 12 and Oct. 2 respectively. It will also live-stream the State of the School Address on Sept. 14 with the option for parents to attend in-person at the Middle School.