Thanks to the generosity of the Tri-State and the care of the VHS, things are on the right track for the dog, but she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her. On Sunday (September 5th), the Vanderburgh Humane Society shared the photo above of a dog they named Blue after the Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area in Elberfeld where she was found wandering by a concerned resident. According to the post shared on the VHS Facebook page, Blue was "suffering from severe mange and visible wounds," and they were in the process of treating her infections. In addition to telling Blue's story, they asked for monetary donations to help cover the cost of her care.