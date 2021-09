Ripping up post-Brexit trade rules would punish Northern Ireland, an EU leader has warned its people, as he again ruled out a renegotiation.Warning the UK demand would bring “instability, uncertainty and unpredictability”, the Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic also said it would be bad for the economy of the province.“Doing this would effectively mean cutting Northern Ireland off the EU’s single market and related opportunities,” Mr Sefcovic told an audience in Belfast.“Instead, let’s see what can be done to further ease the supply of goods. And let’s see how to involve the people of Northern Ireland in our discussions on the...