Cowburn, Prince power Bradford in Salamanca tourney
SALAMANCA — The Bradford girls soccer team came out strong against CSAT of the Angela Morton tournament and rolled to a 13-0 first-round victory Friday night. Maddi Cowburn registered three goals and two assists and Bella Prince posted a trio of goals and one helper as both opened the year with a hat trick. Maddie Emerson had two goals, Kelsea Austin recorded one goal and two assists, Marissa Miller had one goal and one assist. Emily Prince, Emily Morgan, Adriana Campogiani and Olivia Coles all added one marker apiece.www.oleantimesherald.com
