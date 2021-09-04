Georgia HC Kirby Smart on College GameDay ahead of UGA vs Clemson
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay in Charlotte on Saturday morning ahead of the UGA vs Clemson game.
He discussed the stakes of the top-five, season-opening matchup with the crew.
“Well it’s a top-5 matchup, the stakes are high,” Smart said.
Smart is no stranger to big games. He may not have won as many as he’d like, but he still has a pretty solid resume, including an SEC Championship and a Rose Bowl win.
Smart will have his Dawgs ready.
