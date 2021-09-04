CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia HC Kirby Smart on College GameDay ahead of UGA vs Clemson

By Joe Vitale
 7 days ago
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay in Charlotte on Saturday morning ahead of the UGA vs Clemson game.

He discussed the stakes of the top-five, season-opening matchup with the crew.

“Well it’s a top-5 matchup, the stakes are high,” Smart said.

Smart is no stranger to big games. He may not have won as many as he’d like, but he still has a pretty solid resume, including an SEC Championship and a Rose Bowl win.

Smart will have his Dawgs ready.

