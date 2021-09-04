CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Roglic on brink of 3rd straight Spanish Vuelta title

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOS, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has only the decisive stage’s time trial standing in the way of his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after finishing Saturday’s rugged 20th stage runner-up to Clement Champoussin. Roglic leads Enric Mas by 2 1/2 minutes heading to Sunday’s time trial. Roglic won the gold medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta’s first time trial on its opening stage. Mas is a pure climber. The Spaniard has said a podium finish would be a good result.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enric Mas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Ap#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingRaleigh News & Observer

Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains on Thursday, while Miguel Ángel López won the demanding 18th stage. López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the 162-kilometer (100-mile) route that...
CyclingSacramento Bee

Roglic dominates mountain stage, regains Vuelta overall lead

Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage. The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win, pumping his left fist as he crossed the line.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Emphatic Roglic storms into red with Vuelta victory at Covadonga

CANGAS DE ONIS, Spain, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took the leader's red jersey on this year's race with an emphatic solo win on stage 17 on Wednesday. Roglic, who broke away from the pack alongside Egan Bernal (Ineos) with 60 kilometres remaining,...
CyclingWDEZ 101.9 FM

Cycling-Lopez claims Vuelta stage 18 as Roglic tightens grip on red

POLA DE LENA, Spain (Reuters) -Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) surged to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday as race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but sealed a second consecutive Vuelta crown. The Colombian, who started the day third overall, rode away from the pack on...
Cyclingkion546.com

Cort Nielsen takes 3rd win at Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen has won his third stage of the Spanish Vuelta after winning a bunch sprint on stage 19. The Danish rider had already prevailed in stages 6 and 12. Nielsen was part of an early breakaway group that collaborated well to keep the peloton from reeling them in. Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead was unthreatened with two days remaining. Roglic is on pace to win his third consecutive Vuelta. He kept his commanding advantage of 2:30 over Enric Mas. Mas’ Movistar teammate Miguel Ángel López remained third at 2:53.
Cycling95.5 FM WIFC

Cycling-Roglic in command as Cort Nielsen wins Vuelta’s 19th stage

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (Reuters) – Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen won a hilly stage 19 of the Vuelta de Espana on Friday with Primoz Roglic rock solid in the overall leader’s red jersey with the two days remaining. The EF Education-Nippo rider was part of a seven-man group that worked...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Spain), Sept 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as he claimed the red jersey for a third successive year. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who clocked 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago...
CyclingThe Guardian

Primoz Roglic wins final stage to take third Vuelta a España title

Primoz Roglic sealed his third successive Vuelta a España title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial on Sunday. Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 34km (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4min 42 sec. It...
CyclingDurango Herald

Kuss helps leader Roglic win Vuelta

Sepp Kuss and his Jumbo Visma teammates helped their leader, Primoz Roglic, capture his third title on the Vuelta a España, which concluded Sunday. Kuss, meanwhile, finished eighth overall in the grand tour’s overall individual rankings. In the team’s final race report of the Vuelta, general manager Richard Plugge expressed...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Storer Wins 7th Stage Of The Vuelta; Roglic Is Still In Front

BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain (AP) – Michael Storer won a demanding seventh stage of the Vuelta de España on Friday and Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead after the toughest test in the race so far in mountainous areas. Storer, an Australian rider for the DSM team, scored the biggest...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Jakob Fuglsang set to leave Astana for Team BikeExchange

Cyclingnews understands that Jakob Fuglsang will race for Team BikeExchange in 2022. The 36-year-old, who is currently out of action with a fractured collarbone sustained in the Benelux Tour, had been linked with a move to Cofidis earlier in the summer but Cyclingnews has learned that the Dane has agreed a multi-year contract with the Australian team.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash

Wout van Aert says he's happy he made it through the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain in "one piece" after a late crash halted his chances of sprinting for the win. Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was leading the overall standings coming into stage five of the race, after winning the queen stage on stage four to the Great Orme where he out-sprinted world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Jumbo-Visma).
SportsPosted by
The Guardian

Ethan Hayter regains Tour of Britain lead with dramatic sprint victory

A sprint stage win in Warrington enabled Ethan Hayter to regain the race lead in the Tour of Britain with two of the strongest finishers in the sport – Mark Cavendish and Giacomo Nizzolo – floundering in his wake. It sets up the 22-year-old for a wholehearted tilt at the overall title assuming he can hang on to the blue leader’s jersey on Friday’s run through the Cumbrian hills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy