ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs Clemson

With ESPN’s College GameDay posted up in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Georgia vs Clemson matchup, the crew ended their show with their weekly predictions for the weekend’s biggest games.

Celebrity guest picker Kane Brown joined the show to make his picks as well.

Here’s who the crew picked for the game.

Desmond Howard:

“This is a heavyweight matchup….I gotta go with the Clemson Tigers”

Kane Brown:

In response to Desmond: “I used to like you (Desmond). Let’s gooo Dawgs”

Lee Corso:

“Clemson has won six straight ACC games. Clemson has won four of them in Charlotte. Clemson has made six straight playoffs. Having said all these things, my pick is easy. Clemson.

Not so fast my friend. Year of the Dawg!!”

Kirk Herbstreit:

Did not pick because he’s calling the game.