Phillies shuffle rotation, ‘skip’ Matt Moore’s next outing

By Destiny Lugardo
philliesnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Girardi made a few minor changes to the Phillies rotation to set the team up for a stretch run during the final week of the season. Zack Wheeler was originally scheduled to start Sunday against the Marlins, with Matt Moore getting the ball Monday for the series opener in Milwaukee. Wheeler’s start has been moved to Monday. The Phillies will go with a “bullpen game” on Sunday. Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will start on Tuesday and Wednesday as originally planned.

