Phillies shuffle rotation, ‘skip’ Matt Moore’s next outing

A wild card berth is still in play for the Philadelphia Phillies. A division title is still the Phillies’ most likely path to the playoffs, but it’s too early to say they have no chance of claiming the second wild card spot. They are two games behind the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds, who are tied for the second wild card spot. San Diego has the hardest remaining schedule while Cincinnati and Philadelphia have the two easiest remaining schedules in baseball. The Phillies are 2.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.