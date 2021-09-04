Students should maintain regular, healthy eating habits
ATHENS — We’ve all heard it before, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” But what really happens when students skip meals?. In a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that 82.4% of children and adolescents ages 2-19 consumed breakfast, and that breakfast consumption declined with age. Only 72.9% of adolescents ages 12-19 reported that they eat breakfast.www.times-georgian.com
