Roglic on brink of 3rd straight Spanish Vuelta title

Patrick Lefevere has spoken of his fury that Sam Bennett will ride the European Championships road race this weekend. Bennett, who is leaving Lefevere's Deceuninck - Quick-Step team for Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of this season, hasn't raced at all since early May, when he won two stages and the points jersey at the Volta ao Algarve, due to injury. He missed the Tour de France - where he thrived with two stage wins and the green jersey in 2020 - because of the knee injury, the severity of which was questioned by the team boss.