Roglic on brink of 3rd straight Spanish Vuelta title

 7 days ago

MOS, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has only the decisive stage’s time trial standing in the way of his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after finishing Saturday’s rugged 20th stage runner-up to Clement Champoussin. Roglic leads Enric Mas by 2 1/2 minutes heading to Sunday’s time trial. Roglic won the gold medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta’s first time trial on its opening stage. Mas is a pure climber. The Spaniard has said a podium finish would be a good result.

