Update on the latest sports

Tennis

 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) continues his pursuit of the calendar Grand Slam when he faces Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee) on Saturday. Djokovic has won all 23 matches he’s played at the four most important tournaments in tennis in 2021. That means he is five victories away...

Former Top 5 opens up on Novak Djokovic

After a landslide victory against Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic has taken another small step towards rewriting the history of tennis forever. The Grand Slam, which has been missing since Rod Laver's time on the men's circuit, is only two games away, six sets to win for the current number one in the world and conquer the twenty-first slam trophy of his career, the fourth Us Open.
New York City, NYtheScore

Medvedev downs Auger-Aliassime to reach 2nd US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
MLBwcn247.com

Giants, Dodgers win...Braves pad lead...Djokovic advances

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants retained their 2 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt each hit two-run homers in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-1 downing of the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers earned a 3-0 win over San Diego as Julio Urías (oo-REE’-uhs) pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Daniil Medvedev tops Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Berrettini's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
Somerset, KYsomerset106.com

Sports Update: Tuesday, August 31st

Monday- high school volleyball: Corbin over Somerset 3-1. (25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-10). Kyle Farmer hit a solo home run as Cincinnati lost to the St.Louis Cardinals 3-1 at GABP. Game two is Tuesday night at 6:10pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.91 ERA ) gets the start for Cincinnati.
Somerset, KYsomerset106.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 2nd

On Wednesday, thhe Reds and Cardinals split their day/night doubleheader at GABP. St. Louis won the afternoon game 5-4. Tucker Barnhart, Joey Votto and pitcher Wade Miley driving in runs for Cincinnati. The Reds took the nightcap 12-2. Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a 2-run homer and a grand slam. Kyle Farmer with a two-run shot and Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news from the weekend. Grossman discussed the life and legacy of Coach Chris Thompson, COVID protocol on the field, and college football.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Medvedev reaches Open final...Bauer done for season

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the U.S. Open final for the second time in three years and will face the winner of tonight's match between top-ranked Novak Djokovic (JOH'-koh-vihch) and No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Medvedev fought off two set points in the second before posting a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, putting him in Sunday's final. Auger-Aliassime had just 17 winners and 39 unforced errors, including 10 double-faults.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal was so intense out there', says WTA player

In the last two decades, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have established themselves as legends in the sport of tennis. During their careers, the four Superstars have amassed a staggering 83 Grand Slam wins. While Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have 20 Grand Slams each, Williams is...

