Former Steelers Broadcaster and Player Tunch Ilkin Passes Away
Longtime Former Steelers Broadcaster and Player Tunch Ilkin passed away Saturday morning, according to our news exchange partners at WPXI. He was diagnosed with ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, in October 2020. He was a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and played 14 seasons in the NFL. He spent the last 23 years behind the radio microphone. He announced his retirement from the booth in June so that he could focus on his ALS treatment.wbut.com
Comments / 0