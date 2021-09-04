CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

By DARIA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Several dozen Russians have gathered in Moscow to protest the crackdown by Russian authorities on independent media. The small rally on Saturday was organized by several opposition candidates in the September parliamentary election. It was officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally. The candidates condemned the recent designation of several independent media outlets as “foreign agents.” That label in Russia carries strong pejorative connotations. Independent media in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of the Sept. 19 vote, which is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the presidential election in 2024.

