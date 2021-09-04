CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, PA

Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction. That's according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. There are signs of hope, too. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says fishing quotas have allowed several tuna species to be put on the “path to recovery." Overfishing, loss of habitat and climate change explain the shrinking shark populations. Several trees and fungi were also put on the group’s red list for the first time. The conference in the southern French city of Marseille runs through Sept. 11.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Extinction#Tuna#Fungi#Ap#The International Union#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Cougar Sightings Reported Despite Belief That They're Already Extinct

Cougars are among the biggest cats in the western hemisphere, but since they are naturally secretive as ambush predators with a deep-rooted dislike for humans these animals are rarely seen. There's also the matter that in eastern United States, cougars have formally been declared extinct. In spite of this, spokesman...
WeatherPosted by
Reuters

Some 30% of global tree species at risk of extinction -report

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Almost a third of the world's tree species are at risk of extinction, while hundreds are on the brink of being wiped out, according to a landmark report published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) on Wednesday. According to the State of the World's Trees report...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Bats, butterflies and bumblebees threatened by an ‘extinction catastrophe waiting to happen in next decade’

Some of the UK’s best-loved wildlife, from hedgehogs to bats and butterflies to bumblebees, could face extinction within a decade if action is not taken to halt their decline, research suggests.Four in 10 of the country’s 1 million insect species are at risk of dying out while numbers of some birds, such as the grey partridge and corn bunting, are also dwindling.Researchers have described the current trajectory as an “extinction catastrophe”, adding that organic farms were home to up to 50 per cent more wildlife and 30 per cent more species.The Arc 2031 analysis produced by Horniman Museum looked at...
ScienceShropshire Star

Nearly one third of world’s tree species at risk of extinction – report

More than 440 species are on the brink of vanishing, including North Wales’ Menai whitebeam with only 30 individual trees left, a study says. Nearly one in three tree species are at risk of extinction, largely due to agriculture, logging and livestock farming, a report warns. The Menai whitebeam, which...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Over one-third of shark and ray species are headed towards extinction due to overfishing, study says

More than a third of all shark and ray species are headed towards extinction because of overfishing, a new eight-year study has revealed.The number of threatened species of sharks, rays and chimaeras – collectively known as chondrichthyan fishes – have more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the research, published Monday in the journal Current Biology.“The current observed number of threatened species is more than twice – 391 [threatened chondrichthyan species] of 1,199 [total species] – that of the first global assessment in 2014, which reported 181 of 1,041 species were threatened,” scientists, including Nathan Pacoureau from...
Wildlifeecomagazine.com

New Global Study Finds Unprecedented Shark and Ray Extinction Risk

Experts classify one-third of chondrichthyan fish species as threatened, urge conservation action. A new analysis published 6th September in the journal Current Biology finds that one-third of the world’s chondrichthyan fishes – sharks, rays, and chimaeras – are now threatened with extinction according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria. A team of experts from around the world assessed 1,199 species and classified 391 (twice as many as in the 2014 assessment) in the IUCN threatened categories of Critically Endangered (90 species), Endangered (121 species), or Vulnerable (180 species). Rays are the most threatened of the three chondrichthyan fish groups (41% of 611 species). About 36% of 536 shark species and 9% of 52 chimaera species are threatened.
Kodiak, AKkmxt.org

NOAA finds critically endangered whales near Kodiak Island

Right whales are so named because they are the “right” whale to hunt. They’re known for being slow-moving, and they float on the surface after being killed. Jessica Crance is a Research Biologist at the Marine Mammal Lab at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center. “They became the target of whaling...
WildlifePhys.org

The mystery of the flexible shell

An international research team with participation of the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI has deciphered why the protective cover of the brachiopod Discinisca tenuis becomes extremely soft in water and gets hard again in the air. The study appears today in the journal Nature Communications. The brachiopod Discinisca tenuis lives on...
Wildlifeearth.com

Ground squirrels found to be full of personality

The average person is quick to assign a personality to their own pets and perhaps project this idea onto other non-human animals. Scientists, however, are historically reluctant to acknowledge personality in other animals. A new study from UC Davis is the first to document individual personalities in gold-mantled ground squirrels.
Sciencehngn.com

Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
SciencePhys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy