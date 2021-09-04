CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Joya, TX

La Joya ISD may be forced to pay nearly $2.7 million in insurance lawsuit

By Dave Hendricks
progresstimes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La Joya Independent School District may be forced to pay nearly $2.7 million to Ruth Villarreal Insurance for breaking a contract with the company. State District Judge Librado “Keno” Vasquez signed an order Wednesday morning that set the damages at nearly $2.7 million. La Joya ISD, however, will not pay Ruth Villarreal Insurance anything unless the district loses a lawsuit against the company.

