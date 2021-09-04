La Joya ISD may be forced to pay nearly $2.7 million in insurance lawsuit
The La Joya Independent School District may be forced to pay nearly $2.7 million to Ruth Villarreal Insurance for breaking a contract with the company. State District Judge Librado "Keno" Vasquez signed an order Wednesday morning that set the damages at nearly $2.7 million. La Joya ISD, however, will not pay Ruth Villarreal Insurance anything unless the district loses a lawsuit against the company.
