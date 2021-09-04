Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s Wife Released Amid COVID-19 Battle
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s wife Jacqueline was released from the hospital Friday (Sept. 3) following treatment for COVID-19, the family said in a statement. "Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," the statement reads, according to WLS-TV. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus."www.bet.com
