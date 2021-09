If you’re on the hunt for a new or used car, then buying a car out of state can make a lot of sense. You can save money on the price of the car that you want in addition to finding the exact year, make, model, or trim level that’s not available to you locally. However, doing so could also lead to you spending more on taxes or fees that you might not be aware of. Here is a buyer’s guide to purchasing a car out of state.