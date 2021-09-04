Watch Angelina Jolie Shove Salma Hayek's Face Into a Cake in Honor of Her 55th Birthday
Salma Hayek just celebrated her 55th birthday with a little help from her friend Angelina Jolie. One day after Hayek's birthday on September 2, the actor shared an adorable video from the festivities with Jolie, her brother Sami Hayek, and a group of friends. “My brother and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida,” Hayek captioned the post. “Mi hermano sami y yo enseñandole a #anjelinajolie como se hace la mordida!”www.glamour.com
