How do I know how much to sue for an injury at Red Lion Hotel in Boise Idaho that resulted in 2 amputation surgeries?

 7 days ago

It takes many years for a lawyer to learn how to properly value a case and even then you'll have different opinions. You do not post - nor should you - sufficient details to answer your question. Instead, have a detailed conversation with your lawyer about case value and why they feel that way. Keep in mind that is more common for client's to have unrealistic expectations than it is for lawyer to ask for too little. At least that's true in my experience.

