New Richmond, WI

New Richmond shines in Big Rivers Conference debut

By Dave Newman / Correspondent
Hudson Star-Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be a consistent success in the Big Rivers Conference, the New Richmond football squad will have to show up with a complete game every week. That’s exactly what the Tigers did in their reintroduction into the BRC on Friday. The Tigers were dynamic in every offensive and special teams area and the defense improved throughout the game. That combination resulted in the Tigers overwhelming Eau Claire Memorial 42-16 at Carson Park.

