Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton pleased to get close to Max Verstappen after practice setback

By James Galloway
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Briton, meanwhile, praised the large Verstappen-supporting home crowd for the "amazing" atmosphere they are generating at Zandvoort's first grand prix for 36 years. Amid an exciting qualifying session around the narrow and acrobatic layout, Hamilton finished within 0.038s of Verstappen at the head of the Q3 timesheet to secure himself a place alongside his title rival, who he leads by three points, on Sunday's front row.

