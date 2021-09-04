Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton pleased to get close to Max Verstappen after practice setback

Lewis Hamilton will not be instructed to hold back against Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.Verstappen heads into his home race in Zandvoort holding the advantage after he beat Hamilton to pole position by just 0.038 seconds. Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas lines up third in the other Mercedes.The stage is now set for a pulsating race with Hamilton and Verstappen sharing the front row for the first time since their opening-lap coming together at the British Grand Prix in July.Days like today are fun as hell. Beautiful day, solid pace and electric fans. Starting from...