The guys from BMW Group Classic have become experts in time travel. Every time they publish a new video it’s like we’re simply taken back 20-30-40 years to an era that could only be described as ‘automotive heaven’ by some. Today, for all those nostalgic people out there, we’re checking out the iconic BMW E38 750iL. This used to be the flagship car in Bavaria back in the late 1990s, a car that ushered in the latest innovations from BMW.