Oprah Might Bring Harry and Meghan as Her Dates to the Emmys

Oprah is something of an Emmy veteran, having taken home a whopping 19 of the statutes herself between the Daytime and Primetime awards. And while we tend to remember the projects she’s worked on far more than the award show appearances she attended, this year’s Emmys might be particularly notable. You see, Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan in March of last year, which was filled to the brim with jaw-dropping revelations, is now nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special—and guess who she’’s reportedly considering bringing as her dates? Obviously it’s Meghan and Harry.