Oprah Might Bring Harry and Meghan as Her Dates to the Emmys

By Marie Claire Editors
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah is something of an Emmy veteran, having taken home a whopping 19 of the statutes herself between the Daytime and Primetime awards. And while we tend to remember the projects she’s worked on far more than the award show appearances she attended, this year’s Emmys might be particularly notable. You see, Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan in March of last year, which was filled to the brim with jaw-dropping revelations, is now nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special—and guess who she’’s reportedly considering bringing as her dates? Obviously it’s Meghan and Harry.

Posted by
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'snug' home near royal in-laws

Before buying their £11million mansion in LA, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in several royal residences in the UK, including the modest Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Apartment 1A, the Prince and Princess of Kent in Apartment 10,...
Posted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
Marie Claire

Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Schedule a Meeting with the Queen

Meghan and Harry haven’t spent much time with the royal family in the past year, for reasons that should seem obvious to anyone paying attention to them. Sure, Harry attended the funeral of Prince Philip in April, but Meghan hasn’t made a public trip to the UK since pre-pandemic. However, that might change soon: According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have allegedly put in a request to have a meeting with the Queen scheduled sometime for the next few weeks.
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Close to Revealing Racist Royal in Oprah Interview

During their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they alleged that a member of the British royal family raised concerns about the color of their then-unborn son Archie's skin. Although neither Markle nor Harry would reveal the identities of those involved in the conversations, with Markle having claimed that it would be "very damaging to them" if their identity was revealed, the couple was reportedly on the brink of sharing a name, according to new details in an updated edition of the biography Finding Freedom.
Posted by
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Lifetime film slammed for ‘sick’ scene in which Duchess dies in car crash like Princess Diana

Lifetime’s new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film has been met with outrage for including a dream sequence in which the Duchess of Sussex dies in a car accident.Airing on Lifetime on Monday (6 September), Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.It is the network’s third film about the royal couple, following on from 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.In a series of new...
Posted by
The Independent

Lorraine Kelly brands Harry and Meghan Lifetime film ‘hideous’: ‘As if their life’s not insane enough!’

Lorraine Kelly has branded the Lifetime film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal life “hideous”.Released in the US on 6 September, Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.Hosting Lorraine on Thursday (2 September), Kelly and correspondent Ross King discussed the trailer, which was first released in July.Unable to hide her disdain for the project, Kelly said while biting her lip: “Oh god love them, that looks hideous.”Laughing with King, she continued:...
Posted by
DesignerzCentral

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce her new daughter, Lilibet, to Kate Middleton? One tabloid insists the Sussexes let Middleton meet her new niece over a video call. A recent edition of New Idea reports that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to have put their differences aside so that baby Lilibet can have a relationship with her royal relatives. This report comes after Middleton revealed at the G7 Summit that she “can’t wait” to meet the Sussexes’ baby girl.

