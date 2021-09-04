International Students Critical to U.S. Science
Without international students, much science in the United States would collapse. The just-released National Foundation for American Policy (NFAB) brief found: “In 2019, at U.S. universities, there were only 9,083 full-time U.S. graduate students in electrical engineering, compared to 26,343 full-time international students. ....[I]n computer and information sciences, in 2019, there were only 17,334 full-time U.S. graduate students compared to 44,786 international graduate students at U.S. universities.”www.emporiagazette.com
