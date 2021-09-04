CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

International Students Critical to U.S. Science

By John Richard Schrock Emporia
Emporia gazette.com
 7 days ago

Without international students, much science in the United States would collapse. The just-released National Foundation for American Policy (NFAB) brief found: “In 2019, at U.S. universities, there were only 9,083 full-time U.S. graduate students in electrical engineering, compared to 26,343 full-time international students. ....[I]n computer and information sciences, in 2019, there were only 17,334 full-time U.S. graduate students compared to 44,786 international graduate students at U.S. universities.”

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#Graduate Students#Mathematics#U S#Nfab#American#Ohio State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Related
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Cyber students aim to represent U.S.

Five University of North Georgia (UNG) students and a recent alumnus are among the final 60 people competing for a spot on the first United States Cyber Team, which will take part in the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) from Dec. 7-12, in Athens, Greece. Students Jake Elder, Houstoun Hall, Taylor...
CollegesPepperdine Graphic

International Students Return to Campus, Sharing Excitement and Challenges

Sophomore Pinn Jinkaojai arrives at the airport in Thailand on July 29 to fly to the United States. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jinkaojai’s 2020 visa expired, delaying her move to California. Photo courtesy of Pinn Jinkaojai. As excitement grows for a normal school year to begin, Pepperdine international students are...
Boulder, COcbslocal.com

CU Boulder Political Science And International Affairs Professor Reflects On U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

(CBS4)– The Pentagon announced Monday that the last U.S. troops had left Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war. Withdrawing troops, however, did not come easily. “Any withdrawal of this nature – and this is already the largest air evac in U.S. history – is going to be complicated,” Greg Young, a political science and international affairs professor at CU Boulder, said. “Unfortunately, tragedies have arisen.”
Wayne, NEthewaynestater.com

International South African students share their experiences

Out of the 17 international students from South Africa at Wayne, five, including Starrion Fenn, Luke Buchner, Nyashadzashe Mumeno, Vuyo Mdlalose and Ethan Van Heerden give insight into their experiences. Wayne State College welcomed 45 new international students this year, moving the total number to around 100 on campus. Amy...
EducationShorthorn

International students evaluate class options as they travel back to U.S. expecting in-person experience

When Foram Patel, computer science graduate student, boarded the plane for her 16-hour flight from India to America, she imagined she would be taking in-person classes at UTA. When Patel arrived and checked Instagram, she was shocked to find out most of her classes had been moved to a virtual format. She, along with other international students, expressed mixed emotions as UTA continues to navigate its return to in-person classes.
Angola, INEvening Star

Geopolitical events create hurdles for international students

ANGOLA — The Sept. 11 attacks on America, like many an international incident, has had an impact on Trine University and its international student population. Since Sept. 11, Trine has reflected the many changes that have come about when it comes to delivery of education to internationals throughout educational institutions in the United States, said David Colbert, assistant vice president of International Services and Global Partnerships at Trine.
Collegescollegexpress.com

Great Global Universities for International Students

Many international students focus their university search on the United States, but that’s not the only country where you can find great options for your higher education. The colleges and universities on this list are located in Germany, the Netherlands, China, and Abu Dhabi—and they’re all looking to enroll students with a variety of backgrounds, languages, and perspectives to make their institutions even better places to learn and grow. If you like what you read about a school, just click the green “Connect me” button and they’ll reach out to you with more information. Expand your university search and picture yourself on these global campuses!
CollegesDaily Trojan

Students criticize inconsistent coronavirus regulations

The day before returning to campus, Parker Weiss, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, tested positive for the coronavirus. Weiss, who was fully vaccinated and completely asymptomatic, only tested because of USC’s policy that students should receive a coronavirus test within three days of returning to campus. While Weiss said...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Fellowship perfect fit for plant sciences student

College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. Washington State University graduate student Aichatou Waziri wants to make healthier food through plant breeding. She’s working to boost micronutrients, such as iron and zinc, in existing crops like wheat and other grains around the world; a process called biofortification. “I want...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy