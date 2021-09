Arsenal have completed the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna for a fee believed to be around £17 million (€20m). The 22-year-old defender, who will wear No 18, has penned a long-term contract at the Emirates. Tomiyasu, who was a target for Tottenham, featured for Bologna as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.The move has enabled the Gunners to allow Hector Bellerin to leave for Real Betis. The 26-year-old’s Arsenal contract expires in 2023, but his decade-long stay at the Emirates has now come to an end.Technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted...