This week Kyle heads across the Red River to talk with Senior Captains for the DGF rebels Donovan Verdi, Logan Bitker, Mckale Pierson and Logan Johnson about running the table last season, another impressive start in Week 1 and how they can get that extra step closer to a state title game appearance. The guys also talk about what they do off the field when they aren't dominating the box scores, and their joint love of food.