The Benjamin Logan varsity volleyball team picked up their 6th win of the season with a straight-set victory over the Braves of Shawnee. Scores from the match were 25-15, 25-14, and 25-8. The Raiders are 6-0 overall. Lily Blackburn tallied 12 points serving with 2 aces and added 4 kills. Ryelle Gibson led the offense with 12 kills, 8 points serving with 2 aces. Makenna LeVan added 8 kills, Macy Matthews provided 4 kills, and Kyndal Cronkleton supplied 3 kills and 2 blocks. Lynzee Cronkleton dished out 18 assists to go along with 15 points serving with 3 aces. Brielle Moorhouse handed out 11 assists and added 7 points serving with 1 ace. Mia Stahler sparked the defense coming up with 23 digs and 7 points serving with 2 aces. Both the Raider JV and varsity teams are back in action Thursday at Tecumseh. The JV match begins at 5:30 p.m.