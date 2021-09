Gail Ann Dorsey has launched a GoFundMe to help fund cancer treatment for former Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton, who was diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in June. The cancer has "spread to his lymph nodes," Gail writes, "therefore making treatment more challenging. Surgery is not an option. He has just begun what will be an indefinite series of treatments involving radiation, hormone therapies, and possibly access to clinical trials through Sloan Kettering in New York City. Most health insurance policies for the average person are often never enough to cover the unexpected and inevitable snowballing expenses in situations such as this."