CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NYFF Will Have a Secret Screening

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter skipping it last year, the New York Film Festival will bring back the secret/surprise screening for this year’s 48th edition. Will it be Spencer? Soggy Bottom? West Side Story? I bet the top brass of the fest don’t even know what they will screen. The NYFF secret screening has delivered on many occasions in the past, memorable films to have gone this route at the fest include Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Spielberg’s “Lincoln” — both were works-in-progress when they showed up those years.

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyff#Nyff#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

Secret Steven Soderbergh Movie Gets Special Screening at TIFF

TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey announced the world premiere screening on Thursday, explaining that the event was programmed in “top secret collaboration with Soderbergh,” with details of the mystery screening, including ticket availability, to be revealed at a later date. More from Variety. Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon Re-Team...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Michael Keaton shares the secret to playing real life people on screen

Michael Keaton says the key to playing a real life person on screen is to present a "version of what they are telling you". The 70-year-old Hollywood icon is currently playing mediator Kenneth Feinberg in Netflix drama 'Worth'. And he previously portrayed journalist Walter "Robby" Robinson in 2015 film Oscar-winning...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Panned at Telluride

Wes Anderson’s ”The French Dispatch” already world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this past July, but hadn’t screened in the United States until today. It was met with mostly positive reviews at Cannes, but it definitely felt, to my eyes, at least, like a step back for Anderson. But, like all of his films, I have this nagging feeling it’ll play much better on subsequent viewings.
Moviestoofab.com

All The Stars Who Have Played Cinderella On Screen

Before Camila Cabello's latest version, these stars also donned those famous glass slippers. The story of "Cinderella" has captivated audiences for thousands of years. As it's been passed from generation to generation, the story has evolved into the Disney fairy tale that we know today. And in more recent years, "Cinderella" has been transformed for the big screen — giving some of Hollywood’s biggest stars the opportunity to bring the princess to life like never before.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Darius Khondji Set as DP for James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’

I can report that Darius Khondji (“Uncut Gems”) is set to lens James Gray’s upcoming “Armageddon Time.” An immense addition to Gray’s film as Khondji is one of the very best cinematographers working today. This Tehran-born camera genius has worked with some of the greatest directors in the world. He...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay - TIFF Begins as 'Macbeth' Eyes NYFF Opening Kickoff

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Language Lessons’: A Mumblecore Drama Set in the Zoom COVID Age [Capsule]

A Spanish teacher and her student develop an unexpected friendship in Natalie Morales’ “Language Lessons,” a COVID-era shot mumblecore production starring Mark Duplass and Morales herself. In fact, they are the only two actors we see in this film which has a narrative driven by Zoom-like chats and video voicemails. He’s Adam, his husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons. She’s Cariño, his online teacher, residing in Costa Rica. However, when an unexpected tragedy turns his life upside down, Adam decides to carry on with the lessons and ensuingly develops a complicated emotional bond with his teacher. It’s a classic set-up of an unlikely friendship. Cuban-American actress Morales, manages to shift the film from comedy to drama to tragedy in unexpectedly surprising ways, but it’s the actors’ heartfelt performances, with the two protagonists gradually growing fond of each other, that drive this evolving relationship drama home. This is a modern, bittersweet, honest, but slight take on the 21st-century romcom. [B-]
Moviesworldofreel.com

Oscars 2022: The Best Picture Race is Starting to Take Shape

Before the fall festival season began, there were only two already-screened movies with a legitimate shot at a Best Picture nomination: “In the Heights,” and “CODA.” Now, with Telluride and Venice close to being done, we can add at least a half dozen titles titles alongside those two crowdpleasers. “Power...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Claire Denis’ ‘Fire’ Aiming to Premiere at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival

We’ve been painstakingly waiting for Claire Denis’ “Fire,” which has the French filmmaker leaving her ambitious 2019 space odyssey “High Life,” and reuniting with Juliette Binoche. The cast also includes Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, and “Atlantics” director Mati Diop. We initially thought that maybe “Fire” could be a late-addition at...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Beautiful First Trailer for Director Eva Husson's Adapted Film MOTHERING SUNDAY

The first trailer was released for the film Mothering Sunday, which has made its rounds at the film festivals this year to much acclaim. The movie is based on the novel by Graham Swift, about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman and begin the life he is expected to live.
Beauty & FashionMiami Herald

How Edgar Wright’s ‘Soho’ was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’

A movie with "night" right there in the title did indeed require weeks of night shoots. "Last Night in Soho," the new film from director Edgar Wright, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is a horror-thriller of kaleidoscopic colors and emotions. It has the signature lightness of touch but an altogether darker, more intense tone compared with previous Wright films such as "Baby Driver," "The World's End" or "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Batman’ Reaction: ‘2 Hour and 54 Minute Horror-Noir’

This is the third and, most likely, final reaction of “The Batman” that I will be posting here. I’ve run out of people, who attended the 08.26.21 test-screening at the WB lot, who are willing to spill the beans. This latest attendee tells me he clocked the movie at 2 hours and 53 minutes in length.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.

Comments / 0

Community Policy