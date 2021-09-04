NYFF Will Have a Secret Screening
After skipping it last year, the New York Film Festival will bring back the secret/surprise screening for this year’s 48th edition. Will it be Spencer? Soggy Bottom? West Side Story? I bet the top brass of the fest don’t even know what they will screen. The NYFF secret screening has delivered on many occasions in the past, memorable films to have gone this route at the fest include Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Spielberg’s “Lincoln” — both were works-in-progress when they showed up those years.www.worldofreel.com
