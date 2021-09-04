CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Legend Of Zelda Is The World's Most Tragic Video Game Series

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of every game of The Legend of Zelda is pretty much the same: Evil monster king tries to claim a godlike wish-granting artifact, the Triforce, in order to dominate the world, and a sword-wielding fairy child and magical princess team up to stop him. There are 27 Zelda games at this point, and the vast majority are remixes of that basic idea in some form or another. And for years, that's all it seemed like the Zelda games were: different takes on the same idea, the same game revisited with interesting tweaks along the way.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Behind Viral Videosgoombastomp.com

The “History of” YouTube Series Dives Deeply Into The Complete Background of Various Video Games

As a total nerd and a gamer who loves to research video games to death, I’m surprised it took me this long to find the “History of” YouTube series from YouTuber Nick930. His latest video- “History of Metal Gear (1987-2021) Documentary”- was suggested for the blog by Marc- one of our editors- as his Metal Gear: Peace Walker article was featured as a source. This led me down the rabbit hole of Nick930’s “History of” YouTube videos and I couldn’t help but be highly impressed by the level of detail and research that goes into these videos.
Video Gamesarcamax.com

The 10 most anticipated video games this fall

Video game releases traditionally accelerate in fall and winter, and despite the pandemic altering some launch dates, 2021 is no exception. Superheroes, antiheroes and even athletic birds populate some of our most anticipated games this fall. 'The Artful Escape'. A musical game that explores the more psychedelic aspects of the...
Video GamesCollider

'The Legend of Zelda': The 5 Best Dungeons of the Franchise, Ranked

It’s been 35 years since The Legend of Zelda has been captivating fans with epic adventures where puzzle-solving is as important as combat skills to save the world from some nasty villains. No element represents best The Legend of Zelda’s mix between puzzle and combat than dungeons; labyrinths filled with traps and giant monsters that test both the player’s reflexes and perspicacity. We’ve already ranked the best boss of The Legend of Zelda, paid homage to the Gerudo King by ranking all Ganon battles in the franchise, and shared our traumas with The Legend of Zelda’s worst minigames. However, our trip to Hyrule wouldn’t be complete without revisiting the places that made us fall in love with the franchise: the dungeons.
Video GamesGamespot

The Best Zelda Games, Ranked From Least To Most Legendary

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo's most beloved series, and for good reason. The adventures starring a young hero battling against evil have grown up alongside the gaming industry itself, constantly reinventing itself and having an influence on the direction of video games as a whole in the process. For that reason the Zelda series is easily among the most revered in Nintendo's library, though some are more memorable than others.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

The original Legend of Zelda gets translated into Ancient Greek in fanmade ROM hack

There have been many fan translations of video games over the years, especially for those that are region locked and never leave Japan. This is especially true for games on the NES and SNES that either never left Japan nor saw localization in some regions. The Legend of Zelda was readily available upon release and in a range of languages, though shockingly, it was never localized for Ancient Greece — until now!
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide

Location: Explore the east side of the Naydra Snowfield below the Lanayru Range and Spring of Wisdom to find a trail of sparkling leaves, and catch it to reveal a Korok. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Game Boy Advance Video series let you watch Shrek

I used to watch my cartoons on my Game Boy Advance. You might have forgotten about the Game Boy Advance Video series, but I am here to excavate it and remind you of it and all of its chunky, pixelated glory. The Game Boy Advance Video series allowed players to...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Assemble Entertainment Announces New ZELDA-Like Game XEL

Assemble Entertainment has announced their newest game being developed by Tiny Roar, XEL which will launch on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5 in 2022. XEL is a sci fi Zelda like game that looks pretty fun based on the trailer. Players will follow Reid who finds...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: If a Zelda Tactics Game Existed, How Should it Play?

Tactical games frustrate and fascinate me. I have been enthralled by several of them over the years, but have never been good at a single one. And they seem to be having a moment: Mario + Rabbids is getting a sequel. Project Triangle Strategy will be a Switch exclusive. The makers of XCOM are tossing some deep cut Marvel characters into the breach with Marvel Midnight Sons. And even one of the most frenetic series of the arcade run n’ gun era, Metal Slug, is due to jump genre with Metal Slug Tactics!
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Final Fantasy XIII Brings Series’ Most Contentious Title To Game Pass

Microsoft have eight new games set to hit Game Pass during the first part of September. While it may not be the most exciting slate they’ve ever offered, one big name title leads the pack. Final Fantasy XIII, perhaps the game in the series that has most divided fans, will join the service. Let’s take a look at all the games coming over the next week or so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy