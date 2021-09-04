The Legend Of Zelda Is The World's Most Tragic Video Game Series

It’s been 35 years since The Legend of Zelda has been captivating fans with epic adventures where puzzle-solving is as important as combat skills to save the world from some nasty villains. No element represents best The Legend of Zelda’s mix between puzzle and combat than dungeons; labyrinths filled with traps and giant monsters that test both the player’s reflexes and perspicacity. We’ve already ranked the best boss of The Legend of Zelda, paid homage to the Gerudo King by ranking all Ganon battles in the franchise, and shared our traumas with The Legend of Zelda’s worst minigames. However, our trip to Hyrule wouldn’t be complete without revisiting the places that made us fall in love with the franchise: the dungeons.