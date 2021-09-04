UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till live results, discussion, play by play

Middleweights looking to solidify their place in the title chase collide in this weekend’s main event as Derek Brunson and Darren Till go toe-to-toe to close out the night. Brunson has been the “Emerging Contender Killer” over the course of his four-fight winning streak, turning back a collection of fighters on solid runs looking to climb the divisional ladder at his expense. After dispatching Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch in 2019, the Top 15 stalwart handed Edmen Shahbazyan the first loss of his career last summer, and halted Kevin Holland’s rapid ascent in March, pushing his record to 11-4 in his last 15 appearances and 22-7 overall.