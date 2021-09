The impossible and improbable have officially become the possible. Despite setbacks from Covid-19 and a government shutdown with daunting protocols, Mission Impossible 7 has wrapped, bringing home an intricate production that persevered despite the odds. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram today to express his thanks to the cast and crew, who overcame enormous obstacles to bring the film home. He posted a picture of himself with star and co-producer Tom Cruise “All you need is good people,” wrote McQuarrie. “To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it,...