MARSHFIELD - Despite a late start to their season, a compressed schedule, and a new set of pandemic-generated rules, the Marshfield High boys soccer team managed to make their 2020 season one of the best in recent memory, notching a 10-2-2 overall record, and advancing to the Patriot Cup final. There was some frustration since they felt they'd played well in every aspect of that league championship tilt, except for goal-scoring, as they lost a nailbiter to Hingham, 2-1. The Rams have seven or eight graduated seniors from last year's team to replace, but hopes are high they can continue to battle for the top echelon of teams in the Patriot League, and the South Shore region. The 2020 team placed five players on the Patriot League All-Star team, but the only one returning is senior Harry Cooley.