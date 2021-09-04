WATCH: Texas A&M releases hype video ahead of opener

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The hype is real for the Texas A&M Aggies. Ahead of their opener against Kent State tonight, the team pumped up their fanbase with a video that’ll be sure to get your blood flowing.

Titled Football is Back in Aggieland! with the voice of head coach Jimbo Fisher giving motivational speeches, it’s impossible to not get riled up after watching. Moreover, the video puts you in the shoes of a player, about to go to battle for the Aggies.

While Texas A&M has a lot of promise this season, they’ll also have to replace talent at key positions.

Texas A&M: Replacing Kellen Mond

Earlier, Fisher named Haynes King his starting quarterback as he looks to replace Mond.

King is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound redshirt freshman and a dual-threat player. He had two completions for 59 yards and a touchdown and six rushing attempts for 43 yards last season as a backup to Mond.

Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada was the other potential starter in the mix. Fisher was happy with both options in camp.

“We’re going back and forth,” Fisher said. “They each get a shot with the ones in practices and scrimmages. I’ve been pleased with both guys. Both guys have made a lot of progress taking care of the ball for the most part pretty well. Occasionally they’ll throw a pick every now and then, but I want them to. You can sit there and say don’t throw picks and then you don’t make any plays. You’ve got to take chances, you got to throw balls, you got to find out what you can and cannot do. I’ve been very pleased with that. There’s been a lot more big plays than there has in any of those situations.”

King will be eased into a daunting SEC West schedule. The Aggies’ start the season with Kent State, Colorado (in Denver) and New Mexico.

Jimbo Fisher’s contract extension

A busy week became a fruitful one for Fisher, as he signed his official contract extension on Wednesday, extending him through 2031 with the Aggies. His extension will start at $9 million per year and will increase each season, reported ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

“Fisher’s contract was extended by four years until December 31, 2031,” stated Rittenberg. “The terms of the new contract include an annual salary of $9,000,000 starting on January 1, 2022 and will increase to $9,150,000 on January 1, 2023. In each of the following years, the base salary increases by $100,000 on January 1. All other terms relative to performance incentives and other elements remain the same.”

Jimbo Fisher spoke about his new contract and stated that Texas A&M is committed to investing in their future.

“The investment Texas A&M University is making in our program, coaching staff and facilities speaks to the vision of our leadership and their commitment to long-term success,” Fisher stated. “I am thankful for the unwavering support of the administration, the faculty and staff, our 12th Man Foundation donors, the Aggie Network, and the 12th Man – the largest and loudest student section in the country. It is an honor to be the Head Football Coach at Texas A&M, and although I am proud of the strides we’ve made, we ain’t done yet!”

2021 could be a special season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. A new era begins tonight for the Aggies.

On3’s Austin Brezina and Ashton Pollard contributed to this article.