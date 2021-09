ATHENS, GA. - Behind three unanswered goals, the Georgia Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 SEC) defeated the Tigers 3-1 on Thursday night in Athens, Ga. It took Clemson (2-2, 0-0 ACC) only four minutes into the game to find the back of the net. Forward Maliah Morris made a run down the right side, before laying in a beautiful cross to her sister, Makenna Morris, who finished the job. It was the sophomore’s third goal of the season, bringing her to a team-high eight points on the campaign. However, in the 15th minute, the Bulldogs answered with a score of their own off Mollie Belisle’s header to knot the score. Belisle added another goal to take the lead four minutes later, before Georgia added one more to lead 3-1 at the half.