ADA/USD 24-hour chart indicates a daily trading range of $2.44 – $2.63. As of this writing, ADA/USD is trading at $2.55. Today, Cardano price analysis is bullish after undergoing a 5 percent upswing overnight and crossing the $2.5 mark. The bulls are hotly pursuing the $2.9 barrier once again as they attempt to break above $3.0. We expect Cardano to rise in the next 24-hours as the bulls prepare to spike above the intraday high at $2.63.