After getting blown out 6-1 by No. 1 and defending champion Marshall on Thursday, JMU men’s soccer bounced back Sunday, defeating Missouri-Kansas City 2-0. “It was good to rebound from an emotional game against Marshall and see the ball go into the back of the net today, and I think our guys have a good mentality and saw the game better,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “I think UMKC did a great job to keep us nervous throughout.”