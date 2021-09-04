On script – Pharmory Rx makes meds affordable

A new independent pharmacy in Tullahoma wants to treat its patients more than just a number and make prescriptions affordable again. Pharmory Rx is a new independent pharmacy in Tullahoma that opened in early August by owners David and Terri Scioscia. Terri serves as the pharmacist-in-charge while David serves as the operations manager. The Scioscias held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Aug. 25 with friends and family to celebrate the opening of the new family business.