EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, 2x Emmy winner Jane Curtin, Harriet Harris and Zoë Winters are starring in the Marc Turtletaub directed Big Beach production Jules, Deadline can report first. Production is already underway in New Jersey on the pic. The pic, written by Gavin Steckler (Comedy Central’s Review), is about an unusual and unexpected visitor who brings together several people living in a small city in rural Western Pennsylvania. Turtletaub, who is also the head of Big Beach, is known for his directorial work on the film Puzzle in addition to his producing and executive producing credits which include the Independent Spirit Award-winning...