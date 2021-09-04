CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Run and What It Means to Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 7 days ago

Bears coach Matt Nagy says he wants to run the football and is committed to the run.

No, really.

The inability to commit to running often been the sharp point of criticism for Nagy. Far too often that criticism was valid.

The Bears went through a stretch of seven games last year when they averaged less than 53 yards rushing a game, and not all of it was because their offensive line had issues blocking.

With David Montgomery gaining 1,070 yards last year and proving to be one of the league's best backs at either avoiding or breaking tackles, Nagy should know better this year than to avoid becoming a predictable pass-happy team. He said earlier 20 carries a game could be possible, although that does seem a bit optimistic.

"The commitment is for David, right, again within the flow of the game," Nagy said. "We understand that David for us, and every offense, like, when you can get that run game going it opens up the play-action, it opens up the screens, it protects the linemen from dropping back 50 times a game.

"So our goal is to be able to get him going. How we do it that will be to be seen. But we by no means feel like we have to go into this thing throwing a million times or anything like that. We know how important he is to us and our running game in general."

Again, the run-around with the running game from Nagy. He simply couldn't answer yes, they will be running it more. In Chicago, it's what people want to hear and not just the Ditka-phile meatball sect of Bears fans.

Why it's important for Bears to run

The running game is important. With Andy Dalton at quarterback it's even more critical because he's more of a sitting duck for pass rushers if he's dropping back 50 times a game.

Instead, Nagy dances around and talks about the flow of the game and how he's going to set up screens and play-action passing.

The running game does more than set up passes. The running game binds together the offense. It is an entity unto itself, but complements the passing game.

It also allows an offensive line to beat up on the defensive front so later in games it's easier to break big gains and put teams away in a time-consuming four-minute offense.

The Bears have not had a dependable four-minute offense since the Lovie Smith era when Thomas Jones was breaking off runs. Marc Trestman wanted to run as much as Nagy does. John Fox's teams had no offense, let alone one capable of running when they needed it.

Nagy still seems like the Arena League quarterback he was, always looking for the big gainer and never seeing how to set up a win with the run. This is apparent even when he talks about the running backs and running game.

"You know, I think our running backs have done a great job in training camp," Nagy said. "They understand where we're at and now. It's just a matter of us schematically figuring out what's the best way to be able to get, I think, like chunk runs.

"Stay away from those 1- to 2-yard runs and get more of those 4- to 5- to 6-yard runs and then pop a few, too."

With the offensive line the Bears currently have, getting those 1- and 2-yard runs might be a luxury. However, those gains are necessary early in games.

Much-maligned former Bears offensive coordinator John Shoop used to say those short gains early become longer gains later, and he was right. It was one of the few things he was right about, but he was correct.

Teams run it hoping to break runs but patience is required. Nagy needs to be patient with the running game and should have learned this last year. They seemed to during their run to the playoffs, but Bill Lazor called plays then. Nagy is doing it now.

Best teams run the football

Nagy has a good relationship with Montgomery and the cameras/microphones the Bears put out on the practice field for the sake of shooting website video have several times caught funny exchanges between the two. He's not about to let Montgomery down and forget him in the offense, right?

"I mean, you guys have heard me say it, I'm very close with him," he told reporters. "We talk all the time, not just when we're here in the building but outside of the building, and he knows the trust I have in him and I know the trust he has in me.

"Now it's just a matter of us doing it together."

This might be true, but Nagy's attitude toward running the ball was better reflected in another interview he did. Of all places, it was during a "Hangin' with the Hurt," episode, an interview he did with former White Sox great Frank Thomas for a program they frequently show on Comcast during rain delays.

Nagy was asked about the running game and his answer was about how in Kansas City "they always talk about the extension of the run game as the quick passing," within the West Coast offense.

This is where sirens or buzzers should go off.

Wrong answer.

It can have an effect like this, but it's often when the offense clicks on all cylinders. The quick passing game, in and of itself, does not beat up the interior of a defensive line. It might get the inside linebackers winded. It's not going to physically beat up anyone consistently except a cornerback or a safety.

The Baltimore Ravens don't throw the short passing game to beat people up. Neither did the good rushing teams Pittsburgh had. They beat people up, period. Good running games beat up the opposition.

Last year eight of the top 12 rushing teams made the playoffs. In 2019 eight of the top 10 rushing teams made the playoffs. In 2018 eight of the top 10 rushing teams made the playoffs. It's easy to go on because it's the same every year.

The Green Bay Packers know how to use the running game very well.

Bears aren't the Chiefs yet

One of the exceptions to this is Nagy's old team, the Kansas City Chiefs. A team can avoid depending on the run more when they have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and receivers who are a threat to score on every play, but the Bears have proven to have none of these. They think Justin Fields can make the difference, but no one knows yet and there still is no Tyreek Hill on the receiver corps.

And even in Kansas City, the running game matters. The Chiefs have at least ranked in the middle of the pack at rushing while they were throwing it all over the place.

Nagy said something else very telling in that episode of the Big Hurt's interview show. He said people in Chicago are always "joking" that they need to run the ball.

No one was joking. Running is serious.

It's not funny when a team averages 52.7 yards on the ground for seven weeks without gaining more than 96 yards in any of those games.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
702
Followers
534
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chiefs#Packers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Ditka#The Arena League#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: A wild rumor about NFC quarterbacks, Matt Nagy

The 2021 NFL offseason was an eventful one for a few teams, in particular. The Chicago Bears, for one, found their long-term solution at quarterback, drafting Justin Fields at 11 overall. Elsewhere, a division rival saw a big switch happen under center. The Detroit Lions swapped Matthew Stafford for Jared...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

What Justin Fields' Preseason Numbers Mean

Justin Fields is now the scout team quarterback for the Bears. The first-round draft pick has gone from being the toast of Chicago during preseason and training camp to running the opposing team's plays for the first team defense at practices as the transition from preseason to the regular season begins.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears need to hit the ground running

David Montgomery took a handoff on the Bears’ first offensive snap of the preseason against the Dolphins on Aug. 14 at Soldier Field, struggled for a three-yard gain, got up gingerly and limped off the field. And that was pretty much it for the running game in the preseason. If...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Chicago Bears: For HC Matt Nagy, OLB Robert Quinn is ready to go

When the Chicago Bears open up the season against the Los Angeles Rams in week 1, the Bears pass rush will look similar to last year on paper. Once again, the duo of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn will be tasked with getting after the quarterback, however, the Bears gameplan for Quinn is expected to be different heading into 2021.
NFLnorthernstar.info

Offseason moves could doom Bears

The Chicago Bears’ offseason decision making so far has not been ideal, with a lot of head-scratching moves that seem to have become the norm for the Bears under their current management. The first of many decisions has to start with retaining the “Brain Trust” of the Bears, general manager...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 1 storylines: George McCaskey’s grand responsibility, Matt Nagy’s Cabo disappointment and Khalil Mack’s fresh start

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. The teams have met in each of the previous three seasons with the Bears winning at home in 2018 but dropping road games in 2019 and 2020. It has been a horror show for the offense in all three games — the Bears managed just two touchdowns on 35 possessions. That won’t cut it this ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy