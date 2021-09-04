40 Years Ago: George Strait’s Debut Album Is Released

Forty years ago today, on Sept. 4, 1981, George Strait released his debut album, Strait Country. The record was released on MCA Records. Three singles were released from Strait Country: "Unwound," "Down and Out" and "If You're Thinking You Want a Stranger (There's One Coming Home);" both "Unwound" and "If You're Thinking You Want a Stranger" landed in the Top 10, with the latter peaking at No. 3. When Strait recorded "Unwound," MCA Records, still unsure of his star potential, agreed to only release that one song before investing in a full album; the tune quickly shot up the charts and became a fixture on radio, and MCA Records offered Strait a recording contract, launching a relationship that would span the lifetime of his career.