Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as the end of the summer window rapidly approaches and clubs rush to get deals over the line.After completing the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Chelsea are reportedly now in danger of missing out on Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, with the La Liga club raising their price tag by over £10m at late notice. There could be exits at Manchester United after the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Dan James and Jesse Lingard both potentially on the market. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay’s groin surgery could see...