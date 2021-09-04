BREAKING: 2023 four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Minnesota

The Oregon Ducks offense was not at its best last week against Fresno State, but they have plenty of talent and speed at the skill positions, as well as a tight-knit group upfront. Their potential was on display at times against the Bulldogs, but it does not currently strike fear into opponents the way a Jeremiah Masoli or Marcus Mariotta-led offense did in the past. No, I’m not forgetting about Justin Herbert, but the Chargers QB is not a great comp for this week’s Offensive Player to Watch.