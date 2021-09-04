BREAKING: 2023 four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Minnesota
The Gophers 2023 class is off to a fast start as Minnesota just received their first verbal commitment of the class from four-star Ohio wide receiver Anthony Brown following his game day visit on Thursday night. Brown already holds 17 offers including ones from in the last few months from Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State among others, but he decided after seeing the game atmosphere at the season-opener that he wanted to join his older brother (Michael Brown-Stephens) as a Golden Gopher.247sports.com
