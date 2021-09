A sprint stage win in Warrington enabled Ethan Hayter to regain the race lead in the Tour of Britain with two of the strongest finishers in the sport – Mark Cavendish and Giacomo Nizzolo – floundering in his wake. It sets up the 22-year-old for a wholehearted tilt at the overall title assuming he can hang on to the blue leader’s jersey on Friday’s run through the Cumbrian hills.