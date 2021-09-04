Grandview prevails over Salado, 32-28, in back-and-forth battle

Grandview's Kason English made a game-saving pass break-up in the end zone in the final minute as the Zebras held on for a 32-28 win over Salado on Friday. Grandview Public Library

GRANDVIEW — Through only two weeks of the 2021 season, the Zebras have certainly been tested but Grandview has had the necessary answers to prevail, including a down-to-the-wire 32-28 win Friday over Salado at Zebra Stadium.

Following a 24-21 win at No. 4 Malakoff in week 1, the Zebras showed great resolve and clutch playmaking down the stretch of Friday's 32-28 win over a tough Salado team to improve to 2-0 on the season.

A 19-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Ryder Hayes to senior Luke Kirkpatrick with 3:14 left to play gave Grandview a 32-28 lead and the Zebra defense came through clutch to make the four-point lead stand.

After the Zebras' go-ahead score, Salado moved the ball into the red zone but Grandview senior defensive lineman Josh Clover had a big sack and then junior cornerback Kason English made a game-saving play as Grandview held on.

With 28 seconds left, Salado appeared to have a game-winning touchdown pass but English knocked the ball out of the receiver's hands for a clutch pass break-up to preserve the win. Grandview's defense held two more times as the Eagles were penalized for an illegal forward pass to end it.

The Zebras started fast and furious as senior Brycen Davis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior Brandon Click for a 6-0 lead with 10:45 left in the opening quarter.

Grandview then recovered an onside kick to steal an extra possession early. After a 29-yard flea flicker pass from Hayes to senior Jayden Mangrum, senior running back Gavin Leftwich punched it in from a yard out for a 13-0 Grandview lead with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

When Salado finally got the ball, it needed less than 90 seconds to get on the scoreboard as the Eagles scored on a 22-yard run to make it 13-7 with 6:24 left in the opening frame.

Grandview's offense continued its hot start as Hayes found English for a 57-yard touchdown pass and a 20-7 lead with 4:57 remaining in an action-packed first quarter.

The Eagles looked like they were going to answer when Salado fumbled at the Zebra one-yard line with Grandview's defense coming up with the fumble recovery.

The Zebras moved the ball down the field looking to extend their lead but Grandview lost possession on a fumble during a hook-and-ladder attempt inside the red zone.

Salado made it a one-score deficit with a seven-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 left in the first half, capping off a 10-play, 82-yard drive to make it 20-14, which would remain the score at halftime.

The Eagles started the third quarter in a similar fashion Grandview opened the game. Salado scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 8:19 left in the third to take a 21-20 lead.

Then, after a Grandview punt, the Eagles needed only one play to score on a 37-yard touchdown pass for a 28-20 lead with 6:24 left in the third.

But Grandview responded as the Zebras wisely went to English, who took a screen pass from Davis 40 yards for a touchdown. After the failed two-point conversion, Salado maintained a 28-26 lead with 5:04 left in the third.

From there, it was a series of defensive stops by each team. Grandview forced a punt but the Zebra offense turned the ball over on downs. After back-to-back punts by both teams, the Eagles looked to extend their lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Salado busted one up the middle for a gain of 23 yards but English made a touchdown-saving tackle and a couple of plays later Rahat Suddle recovered a fumble after a sack.

However, Grandview's offense sputtered as the Zebras turned the ball over on downs again, setting Salado up on the Zebra 41 with 8:52 left. But yet again, Grandview's defense came up big as the Zebras forced Salado to turn it over on downs at the 22-yard line with 5:47 left, setting up Kirkpatrick's winning touchdown a couple minutes later.

Grandview will try for a 3-0 start when the Zebras host Godley (1-0) in week 3.