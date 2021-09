Edoardo Molinari is still the best blue of the Italian Golf Open. On the course of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club (par 71) in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome) the Turin-born - albeit without repeating the great performance offered in the first lap, when he also made a "hole in one" - with a partial of 70 ( -1) out of a total of 135 (65 70, -7) passes from fourth to sixth place and by mid-race he is three shots away from the top occupied by Min Woo Lee with a score of 132 (64 68, -10).