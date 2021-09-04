CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Report: More sharks, rays threatened with extinction

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The world's sharks and rays have seen declines in their populations since 2014 and more and more are now threatened with extinction, according to a new red list released Saturday at a global conference aimed at protecting dwindling species. The Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Extinction#Paris#Rays#Ap#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Cougar Sightings Reported Despite Belief That They're Already Extinct

Cougars are among the biggest cats in the western hemisphere, but since they are naturally secretive as ambush predators with a deep-rooted dislike for humans these animals are rarely seen. There's also the matter that in eastern United States, cougars have formally been declared extinct. In spite of this, spokesman...
WeatherPosted by
Reuters

Some 30% of global tree species at risk of extinction -report

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Almost a third of the world's tree species are at risk of extinction, while hundreds are on the brink of being wiped out, according to a landmark report published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) on Wednesday. According to the State of the World's Trees report...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Bats, butterflies and bumblebees threatened by an ‘extinction catastrophe waiting to happen in next decade’

Some of the UK’s best-loved wildlife, from hedgehogs to bats and butterflies to bumblebees, could face extinction within a decade if action is not taken to halt their decline, research suggests.Four in 10 of the country’s 1 million insect species are at risk of dying out while numbers of some birds, such as the grey partridge and corn bunting, are also dwindling.Researchers have described the current trajectory as an “extinction catastrophe”, adding that organic farms were home to up to 50 per cent more wildlife and 30 per cent more species.The Arc 2031 analysis produced by Horniman Museum looked at...
ScienceShropshire Star

Nearly one third of world’s tree species at risk of extinction – report

More than 440 species are on the brink of vanishing, including North Wales’ Menai whitebeam with only 30 individual trees left, a study says. Nearly one in three tree species are at risk of extinction, largely due to agriculture, logging and livestock farming, a report warns. The Menai whitebeam, which...
Wildlifeearth.com

IUCN Red List: 37 percent of sharks are threatened

A new report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) highlights the growing pressures on the world’s marine species, noting that 37 percent of sharks and rays are now threatened with extinction. While the primary issue is overfishing, sharks and rays are also vulnerable to habitat loss and climate change.
Wildlifeecomagazine.com

New Global Study Finds Unprecedented Shark and Ray Extinction Risk

Experts classify one-third of chondrichthyan fish species as threatened, urge conservation action. A new analysis published 6th September in the journal Current Biology finds that one-third of the world’s chondrichthyan fishes – sharks, rays, and chimaeras – are now threatened with extinction according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria. A team of experts from around the world assessed 1,199 species and classified 391 (twice as many as in the 2014 assessment) in the IUCN threatened categories of Critically Endangered (90 species), Endangered (121 species), or Vulnerable (180 species). Rays are the most threatened of the three chondrichthyan fish groups (41% of 611 species). About 36% of 536 shark species and 9% of 52 chimaera species are threatened.
Wildlifeabcnews4.com

Study shows over 30% of sharks face extinction, Lowcountry scientists react

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — There are over 500 types of sharks and even more of their close relatives, stingrays, in the ocean. It goes without saying; sharks are a critical part of the ecosystem. "[Predators] control, generally speaking, the evolution in population sizes of organisms, below them in the food...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Earth ScienceNewswise

A recent reversal in the response of western Greenland’s ice caps to climate change

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (September 9, 2021) – Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
WildlifePhys.org

Elevated carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere negatively affects dung beetles size and survival

Climate change is a truth of the 21st century that is difficult to avoid. The burning of fossil fuels in industry, for transport, and other everyday life activities of Homo sapiens has resulted in elevated levels of CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere. Extreme weather conditions as seen in recent flood, drought and fire events worldwide are some of the most obvious ways in which increasing CO2 levels are changing our world. But there are some serious effects that CO2 is having on our ecosystems that are less easily observed.
Environmentearth.com

Sea ice levels complicate predictions of future climate change

A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience has revealed that fluctuations in sea ice levels have been interconnected with periodic algae blooms and weather events linked to El Nino over the past twelve millennia. By examining 170 meters of marine sediment cores extracted from Adélie Land in Antarctica...
Corvallis, ORchinookobserver.com

Low-oxygen zone extends into WA waters, threatens crab

CORVALLIS — Rather than ocean oxygen levels improving as they usually do this time of year, hypoxia off the Pacific Northwest coast is as bad as it’s been at any point in 2021, according to collaborative research by Oregon State University, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife and Oregon’s crabbing industry.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Tropical storm Nora to impact Arizona

PHOENIX — Despite losing considerable wind intensity following its landfall in Mexico this past weekend, Nora will still make its presence felt in Arizona this week. AccuWeather forecasters expect the tropical storm to unleash heavy rain over the drought-laden Southwest and raise the risk of flash flooding. Moisture from the...
Sciencehngn.com

Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy