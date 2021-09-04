Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/4/21)
Why Dean Pees joined the Atlanta Falcons and is still scheming up defenses as he turns 72 (ESPN) - Dean Pees was in retirement — his second retirement — and it gnawed at him. The routine was similar, watching film every week and looking for nuances he could exploit. The reason was vastly different. Instead of game-planning to face quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Lamar Jackson, Pees watched opponents for a radio show on Fridays in Nashville, Tennessee. He liked it. But football, coaching football, has always been his love.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0