CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Eastern#Cbssn#Fim Motocross#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Korn Ferry Tour: Children’s Hospital Champ. 4 p.m. GOLF. HS: IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN. Tokyo 2020: Table tennis; swimming; track and field 6 p.m. NBCSN. Tokyo 2020: Tennis; swim; volleyball; track; basketball midnight NBCSN. Soccer. Premier: Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN. FIFA...
NFLtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
NFLBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

TUBE VIEW: Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

OKLAHOMA: Football press conference, noon, BALLY OK. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Live, 2 p.m., ESPN2. NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Lipscomb vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., BALLY OK. GOLF: 18 Holes, The Westin StoneBriar Club, 5:30 p.m., BALLY SW. TENNIS: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN. MLB: Colorado vs. Texas, 7 p.m., BALLY SW. OLYMPICS:...
TV & Videoscdcgamingreports.com

Barstool Sports Channel premieres on Sling TV

Barstool Sports continues to expand its digital media empire. Friday, Streaming television service Sling TV announced the launch of the Barstool Sports Channel, which will feature sports, pop culture and viral highlights. “We’re thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences...
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Albuquerque-7-Add

7th_$20,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

BC-Results Arlington-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alabama StateDerrick

Alabama makes home debut against FCS Mercer

Mercer (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (1-0), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (SEC Network). Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SportsFrankfort Times

AP Sportlight

1895 — Defender wins three straight matches from the British challenger Valkyrie II to defend the America’s Cup for the United States.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Full Sky Sports TV Guide for 2021 World Cup of Darts

The 2021 World Cup of Darts takes place between 9-12 September as Jena welcomes back the pairs tournament where the sole goal is to claim glory for country as opposed to individual honours. All of the action will be on Sky Sports with proceedings shown throughout on Sky Sports Arena...
Colorado StateFrankfort Times

Colorado State, Vandy regroup after both lose to FCS teams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State and Vanderbilt share a similar sort of disappointment after both lost to FCS teams last week. Here's the upside: One will feel a little better after Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
NFLAwful Announcing

beIN Sports and beIN Sports XTRA gain distribution on YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package

There’s been a lot of recent discussion about what’s ahead for beIN Sports in the U.S., particularly following their loss of U.S. rights to competitions like La Liga (which moved to ESPN) and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying (including U.S. and Mexico away matches, which moved to CBS/CBSSN/Paramount+). But they still have some notable rights, including Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, and more, and they still have some distribution. And, as per a release they put out Wednesday, that distribution has now expanded thanks to a deal with YouTube TV:
SportsFrankfort Times

Friday's Scores

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Comments / 0

Community Policy