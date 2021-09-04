Is Chris Herndon Poised For A Breakout With Vikings?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePreseason injuries bow to no man. The world threw the Minnesota Vikings a curveball when tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured his knee in their final game of the preseason, requiring a meniscus surgery that could keep him out for the season. Smith was preparing to enter a potential breakout year, as he had risen to the top of the depth chart upon Kyle Rudolph’s departure to the New York Giants in free agency. Now, he’ll have to watch the 2021 season from the sideline.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon along with a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a fourth-rounder in next year’s draft. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. The Vikings found themselves in dire need of reinforcement at tight end with a knee injury to their No. 1 option Irv Smith Jr. that will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least a few games if not more.

