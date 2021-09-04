Is Chris Herndon Poised For A Breakout With Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for Vikings? Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons a Vikings QB has ever had statistically. However the backup option right now is rookie Kellen Mond. Could Cam Newton bring some much needed veteran help to the Vikings QB room? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Vikings rumors. After spending his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings at right guard, Ezra Cleveland was moved over to the left side of the offensive line to help shore up the Vikings in the trenches.